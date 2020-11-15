Live
Economy|Space

SpaceX, NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space

NASA is calling the flight its first ‘operational’ mission for a rocket and crew-vehicle system that was 10 years in the making.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are seen on November 13 on launch pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the United States [Red Huber/Getty Images/AFP]
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are seen on November 13 on launch pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the United States [Red Huber/Getty Images/AFP]
15 Nov 2020

SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, was due on Sunday to launch four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA’s first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

The company’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, was set for liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27pm Eastern time (00:27 GMT on Monday) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in the United States.

The 27-hour ride to the space station, an orbiting laboratory some 400km (250 miles) above Earth, was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday.

But the launch was postponed for a day due to forecasts of gusty winds – remnants of Tropical Storm Eta – that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9’s reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said.

NASA is calling the flight its first “operational” mission for a rocket and crew-vehicle system that was 10 years in the making. It represents a new era of commercially developed spacecraft – owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA – for sending Americans into orbit.

“This is the culmination of years of work and effort from a lot of people, and a lot of time,” Benji Reed, SpaceX senior director of human spaceflight programmes, told reporters on Friday. “We have built what I would call one of the safest launch vehicles and spacecraft ever.”

A trial flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon in August, carrying just two astronauts to and from the space station, marked NASA’s first human space mission to be launched from US soil in nine years, following the end of the space shuttle programme in 2011.

In the intervening years, US astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

The Resilience crew includes commander Mike Hopkins and two fellow NASA astronauts, mission pilot Victor Glover and physicist Shannon Walker. They will be joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to space after previously flying on the US shuttle in 2005 and Soyuz in 2009.

Musk, the billionaire SpaceX chief executive who is also CEO of electric carmaker and battery manufacturer Tesla Inc, will likely not be watching the liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center launch control room as usual, NASA officials said. Musk said on Saturday that he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19.

The countdown clock is stopped at a three-hour built-in hold as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Crew Dragon capsule attached, sits on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A in Florida [Chris O’Meara/AP Photo]
SpaceX and NASA have conducted contact-tracing and determined that Musk had not come into contact with anyone who interacted with the astronauts.

“Our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks, and they should not have had contact with anybody,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Friday. “They should be in good shape.”

NASA contracted SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop competing space capsules aimed at replacing its shuttle programme and weaning the US off dependence on Russian rockets to send astronauts to space.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

COVID-19 vaccine eclipses US elections as economy game-changer

For many US stock investors this week, promising trial results from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine heralded that an eagerly anticipated ‘normalisation’  is within grasp [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

RCEP: Asia-Pacific nations sign world’s biggest trade pact

ASEAN and other Asia-Pacific leaders pose for a group photo during the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019 [Manan Vatsyayana/ AFP]

S&P hits all-time closing high as Biden says no US shutdown

Positive results from Cisco Systems Inc and Walt Disney Co helped send Wall Street's three major stock indexes higher on a week buoyed by upbeat COVID vaccine news [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

ByteDance gets extension on Trump’s TikTok divestiture order

ByteDance filed a petition with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia challenging the Trump administration's divestiture order [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump tweets Biden ‘won’ but still falsely claims election rigged

A US president is not bound by law to concede defeat in the elections but is expected to publicly acknowledge it [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Abiy Ahmed and the future of Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has a doctorate in peace and security and served as a UN peacekeeper in Rwanda in 1995 [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar

Thick plumes of smoke rise over villages in Kalbajar after residents set their homes on fire as they evacuate [Reuters]

Ethiopia: Tigray leader confirms bombing Eritrean capital