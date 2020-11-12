Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Vaccine works against COVID mink mutation in early testing

A potential vaccine candidate in Denmark has shown early signs of success, a scientist working on drug said.

Authorities last week embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could be resistant to future COVID-19 vaccines [File: Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Reuters]
Authorities last week embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could be resistant to future COVID-19 vaccines [File: Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

A potential vaccine candidate being developed in Denmark has in early animal trials proven effective against a mutated novel coronavirus strain from mink discovered in the country, a scientist working on the vaccine said on Thursday.

Authorities last week embarked on a plan to cull Denmark’s 17 million mink, one of the world’s largest populations, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.

Early studies of the mutated virus strain, known as Cluster 5, showed the virus to have a reduced sensitivity towards antibodies, possibly compromising the efficacy of future vaccines, authorities said last week.

But antibodies from rabbits treated with an early-stage vaccine candidate from Denmark’s State Serum Institute (SSI) successfully beat down the Cluster 5 variant, according to Anders Fomsgaard, a leading scientist at SSI, which deals with infectious diseases.

“We couldn’t resist testing the rabbit antibodies we have against Cluster 5, and it works,” Fomsgaard told Danish broadcaster DR on Thursday.

The vaccine candidate, which is in the early stages of development, will soon move to human trials in which it is not certain whether it will have the same effect.

“Whether this also applies to other vaccines and whether it applies to human antibodies, we do not know,” Fomsgaard said.

Reuters news agency was unable to reach Fomsgaard for comment.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in a risk assessment on Thursday there is “currently high uncertainty” about the potential threat posed by the spread of the virus into mink, its mutations, and its consequent spread back into people.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Moderna shares rise as investors await its COVID vaccine data

Moderna is currently testing its mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy vaccine on volunteers [File: Henry Ford Health System/AFP]

Biden’s Treasury pick could be key to tackling climate change

US President-elect Joe Biden may face constraints if the Republican Party remains in control of the Senate [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Dow falls 180 points as COVID-19 worries eclipse vaccine rally

A mixed open for US stocks as investor sentiment waffles between hopeful vaccine news and spiking infections [File: Chip East/Reuters]

Fur industry faces scrutiny over fears mink could spread COVID-19

Animal rights activists are using COVID-19 concerns to draw attention to the conditions at mink farms around the world [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Biden denied key US intel briefings as Trump delays transition

President-elect Joe Biden says he is not concerned, but national security experts worry about him not being in the loop on top-secret US intelligence [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Ethiopia PM claims major advance in Tigray region

Members of the Amhara region armed group head off to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Turkey warns Armenia against breaking Nagorno-Karabakh truce

Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]