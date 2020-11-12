Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Former Amazon.com employee sues over COVID worker safety issues

Former Amazon employee Christian Smalls alleges the tech giant failed to protect the ‘predominantly minority’ workers at its New York City facility.

The complaint seeks unspecified damages for Black and Hispanic workers at Amazon.com's facility in Staten Island, New York in the United States [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
The complaint seeks unspecified damages for Black and Hispanic workers at Amazon.com's facility in Staten Island, New York in the United States [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

A former Amazon.com Inc worker who protested conditions at his New York City fulfilment centre in the United States sued the retailer on Thursday, accusing it of discrimination for firing him and for putting Black and Hispanic workers at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

In a proposed class action filed in Brooklyn federal court, Christian Smalls alleged Amazon failed to provide needed protective gear to its “predominantly minority” workforce, subjecting them to inferior working conditions than its mainly white managers.

Citing a leaked memo from Amazon’s general counsel to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, Smalls also said Amazon fired him after concluding that, as a Black man, he was a “weak spokesman” for workers.

He also said Amazon tried to drum up public support by making him the “face” of workers criticising its pandemic response.

The complaint seeks unspecified damages for Black and Hispanic workers at the Staten Island facility.

Amazon fired Smalls on March 30, saying he joined a protest at the Staten Island facility despite being on paid quarantine, after having close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

It fired at least three other workers critical of its pandemic response in April, citing various alleged workplace violations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote to Amazon later in April, expressing “serious concern” it was trying to silence critics of its health and safety measures.

In a statement on Thursday, Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said Amazon’s focus on customers “is central to our work in diversity and inclusion,” and that Smalls was fired for putting others’ health and safety at risk.

The Seattle-based company has benefited from the pandemic as consumers shopped online more often.

Amazon has said it expects to invest $10bn this year on COVID-19 initiatives to deliver products and keep employees safe, including by distributing masks to workers and employing disinfectant spraying and temperature checks worldwide.

On October 1, Amazon said 19,816 of its 1.37 million front-line US workers between March 1 and September 19 had tested positive or were presumed positive for the coronavirus.

It said that was 42 percent fewer than if the infection rate had mirrored the rate for the general population.

Last week, a Brooklyn federal judge dismissed a separate lawsuit accusing Amazon of creating a public nuisance at the Staten Island facility.

The case is Smalls v Amazon Inc, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 20-05492.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Keep dancing: US judge extends TikTok deadline amid Trump battle

The Trump administration's battle over TikTok is part of its larger trade war with China [File: Florence Lo/Reuters]

Chinese President Xi personally halted $37bn Ant IPO: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally called for Ant Group's $37bn IPO to be halted, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]

Trump blocks US investment in firms linked to Chinese military

US President Donald Trump's executive order signals his desire to put pressure on China during his final months in office [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Deutsche Bank says tax remote workers to rebuild COVID economy

Deutsche Bank argues a 5 percent tax is justified because people who work from home 'are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy while still receiving its benefits' [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden denied key US intel briefings as Trump delays transition

President-elect Joe Biden says he is not concerned, but national security experts worry about him not being in the loop on top-secret US intelligence [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

More world leaders than US Republicans congratulate Biden

Congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill have poured in from around the world but not from US Republicans [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Ethiopia PM claims major advance in Tigray region

Members of the Amhara region armed group head off to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]