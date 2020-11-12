Live
Economy|Financial Markets

Chinese President Xi personally halted $37bn Ant IPO: Report

Ant Group’s $37bn IPO was put on ice shortly after its billionaire co-founder Jack Ma made a speech at odds with the Chinese Communist Party’s handling of the economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally called for Ant Group's $37bn IPO to be halted, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]
Chinese President Xi Jinping personally called for Ant Group's $37bn IPO to be halted, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]
12 Nov 2020

China’s President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group’s $37bn initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Chinese officials with the knowledge of the matter.

The decision to stop what would have been the world’s largest-ever IPO came days after the financial-tech giant’s billionaire founder Jack Ma launched a public attack on the country’s financial watchdogs and banks.

President Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant’s stock market flotation, the report said.

Ant Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The Information Office of the State Council, China’s cabinet, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Ma had told a summit in Shanghai on October 24 that the regulatory system was stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. Earlier this month, Reuters reported the speech set off a chain of events that torpedoed the listing of Ant.

Soon after Ma’s scathing speech, state regulators started compiling reports including one on how Ant had used digital financial products like Huabei, a virtual credit card service, to encourage poor and young people to build up debt.

The general office of the State Council compiled a report on public sentiment about Ma’s speech and submitted it to senior leaders including President Xi, Reuters had reported.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Keep dancing: US judge extends TikTok deadline amid Trump battle

The Trump administration's battle over TikTok is part of its larger trade war with China [File: Florence Lo/Reuters]

Former Amazon.com employee sues over COVID worker safety issues

The complaint seeks unspecified damages for Black and Hispanic workers at Amazon.com's facility in Staten Island, New York in the United States [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]

Trump blocks US investment in firms linked to Chinese military

US President Donald Trump's executive order signals his desire to put pressure on China during his final months in office [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Deutsche Bank says tax remote workers to rebuild COVID economy

Deutsche Bank argues a 5 percent tax is justified because people who work from home 'are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy while still receiving its benefits' [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden denied key US intel briefings as Trump delays transition

President-elect Joe Biden says he is not concerned, but national security experts worry about him not being in the loop on top-secret US intelligence [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

More world leaders than US Republicans congratulate Biden

Congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill have poured in from around the world but not from US Republicans [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Ethiopia PM claims major advance in Tigray region

Members of the Amhara region armed group head off to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]