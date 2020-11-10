Live
Economy|Donald Trump

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 6 firms, 4 people

The US Treasury Department accuses the network of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and began reimposing US sanctions [File: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters]
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and began reimposing US sanctions [File: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters]
10 Nov 2020

The United States on Tuesday imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing the network of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm in the Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department accused the companies and individuals of facilitating the procurement of sensitive goods, including US-origin electronic components, for Iran Communication Industries, an Iranian military firm blacklisted by Washington and the European Union.

The firm produces military communication systems, avionics and missile launchers, among other items, the Treasury said.

Tuesday’s action, taken under an authority that imposes sanctions on weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters, freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

“The Iranian regime utilizes a global network of companies to advance its destabilizing military capabilities,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

“The United States will continue to take action against those who help to support the regime’s militarization and proliferation efforts,” he added.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama and began reimposing US sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

The move blacklisted Iran-based Hoda Trading; Hong Kong-based Proma Industry Co, Ltd; DES International Co, Ltd; Brunei-based Soltech Industry Co, Ltd; China-based Naz Technology Co, Ltd; and Iran-based Artin San’at Tabaan Company, as well as several individuals.

The Treasury said the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia was also filing charges via criminal complaint against two companies and one individual that were hit with sanctions in Tuesday’s move.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Amazon yanks doormats with Hindu gods from site amid outrage

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in India, with users sharing screenshots of Amazon listings of doormats and underwear emblazoned with God Ganesha and other symbols Hindus consider sacred [File: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters]

Albayrak resignation: What it means for Turkey’s government

Albayrak’s position at the heart of Erdogan’s circle compounded bewilderment about his decision to quit [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrinks for a fifth straight quarter

Saudi Arabia's economy continues to be pressured as coronavirus pandemic restrictions gut global oil demand [File: Bloomberg]

Slowdown: US stocks mixed as ‘dark winter’ saps vaccine rally

Wall Street's rally was tempered on Tuesday as the prospect of a COVID-19 'dark winter' weighed on sentiment [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
Most Read

Pompeo says will be transition to ‘second Trump’ term: Live news

Pompeo has said there will be a smooth transition to 'second Trump administration' [Jure Makovec/AFP]

High court argues healthcare as Trump blocks Biden: 500 words

A passer-by stops to shake hands with a few supporters of President Donald Trump protesting outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where vote counting continued on November 9 [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]