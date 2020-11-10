Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Beleaguered Italy needs to spend $11.8bn a month on lockdown aid

The money will go to help businesses and workers during restrictions to contain the pandemic, according to sources.

A tougher lockdown running into March could cost 40-50 billion euros ($47-$59bn) or three percent of Italy's gross domestic product, sources said [File: Bloomberg]
A tougher lockdown running into March could cost 40-50 billion euros ($47-$59bn) or three percent of Italy's gross domestic product, sources said [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Alessandra Migliaccio, Alessandro Speciale and Chiara Albanese
Bloomberg
10 Nov 2020

Italy needs to spend up to 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion) a month on extra aid for businesses and workers during restrictions to contain the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the situation.

Government officials estimate that during lockdowns, the country requires support of at least 6 billion euros a month. Virus measures may have to become tougher through the winter, the people said, which would push the bill to the higher figure. That means a tougher lockdown running into March could cost 40-50 billion euros, the people said. That’s about 3% of Italian GDP.

The government has already approved 8 billion euros in support this month, but the country is only in a partial lockdown covering a few regions. Spending would have to increase if virus cases rise and tougher restrictions are needed, said the people, who declined to be named because the discussions are confidential.

A Treasury official said that, at this time, only the approved spending plans and forecasts are confirmed.

While the November relief package will probably come from savings from previous packages and won’t create extra debt, mounting expenses beyond that would likely have to be financed with additional borrowing.

Debt is already set to hit almost 160% of gross domestic product this year after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte approved 100 billion euros in stimulus earlier this year to support businesses and families during the first wave of the pandemic.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Enslaved people rescued from illegal Brazilian gold mine

Brazil launched its 'dirty list' in 2004, as a key tool in its efforts to stop businesses profiting from slave labour [File: Al Jazeera]

Amazon yanks doormats with Hindu gods from site amid outrage

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in India, with users sharing screenshots of Amazon listings of doormats and underwear emblazoned with God Ganesha and other symbols Hindus consider sacred [File: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters]

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 6 firms, 4 people

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and began reimposing US sanctions [File: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters]

Albayrak resignation: What it means for Turkey’s government

Albayrak’s position at the heart of Erdogan’s circle compounded bewilderment about his decision to quit [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden says Trump refusal to concede ‘an embarrassment’: Live news

President-elect Joe Biden has said nothing will stop the transition of power when Trump's term ends [Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

'Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions,' Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman said [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]