Live
27
Days until election day
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

US stocks gain on hopes of a piecemeal stimulus package

Wall Street stocks bounced back slightly on Wednesday on hopes that the government would at least pass a piecemeal stimulus package after President Trump announced on Tuesday that he would halt talks on a larger deal until the November 3 election [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Wall Street stocks bounced back slightly on Wednesday on hopes that the government would at least pass a piecemeal stimulus package after President Trump announced on Tuesday that he would halt talks on a larger deal until the November 3 election [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
By 
Radmilla Suleymanova
7 Oct 2020

Wall Street’s main indexes opened firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump – hours after announcing on Tuesday that he had called off talks on a new stimulus package – appeared to reverse course partially and urged Congress to pass targeted financial relief aid.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 200 points, or more than 1 percent, at the open of trading on Wall Street and kept climbing. Less than a half-hour into trading, it was up more than 300 points.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – opened 0.7 percent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index opened 1.05 percent to the plus side.

President Trump in a series of tweets on Tuesday said he had instructed his representatives to halt talks with Democrats in Congress over a new round of pandemic relief aid until after the November 3 election.

The news triggered a sharp sell-off in US stocks.

Then, hours later, Trump tweeted that he was ready to sign a stand-alone bill that would send a new round of $1,200 direct cash payments to struggling Americans.

He also urged the House of Representatives and the Senate to approve more help for flatlining businesses, including a $25bn lifeline to the country’s struggling airlines which have been pleading for more aid to avoid mass layoffs.

While Trump’s support for targeted aid clearly lifted investor spirits on Wednesday, some analysts were sceptical about the impact it could have.

“A piecemeal approach might allow for only a very limited amount of fiscal relief,” Alec Phillips, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a Wednesday note.

Trump announced he was halting stimulus talks just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday warned that the US economic recovery is in danger of faltering without more government stimulus.

In a virtual address to the National Association for Business Economics, the Fed chief warned: “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

Airline stocks rallied on Wednesday in the wake of Trump’s appeal for a $25bn lifeline.

The airline industry has been decimated by coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. Last week, nearly 40,000 airline workers were informed they would be laid off or furloughed.

Airline CEOs have warned that more cuts could come unless they receive government aid.

A waiter in a face mask to protect against the coronavirus carries food to diners seated outdoors at a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, United States [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Small businesses, especially bars, restaurants, and retail, have also been battered by the COVID-19 crisis and months-long shutdowns and are in desperate need of additional aid. As the US heads towards the winter months, more restrictions are likely.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

More than hot air: UK PM’s wind energy plan needs huge investment

The UK wants to shift away from fossil fuels and meet a goal of zeroing out carbon pollution by the middle of the century [File: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg]

What crisis? Billionaires rack up record fortunes, survey shows

The combined wealth of the world's billionaires reached a record $10.2 trillion at the end of July, according to a survey by Swiss bank UBS and consultancy giant PwC [File: Simon Dawson/Reuters]

Hey honey, I shrank the office: Companies adjust to ‘new normal’

A growing number of workers say they will work from home permanently but many express frustration at conference calls [File: Cole Burston/Bloomberg]

Maldives pulls out all the stops as COVID-19 devastates tourism

At Amillafushi in Baa Atoll, guests are required to undergo a second COVID-19 test on arrival, so they can enjoy a mask-free holiday [Courtesy of Amillafushi]
Most Read

Iran warns Nagorno-Karabakh could become regional war: Live news

People examine their house reportedly damaged by a recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja, Azerbaijan's second city [Aziz Karimov/EPA]

Greece: Golden Dawn found guilty of running criminal organisation

Magda Fyssas, the late Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas's mother, pictured on Wednesday [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Russia has in the last years touted the development of futuristic new weapons [File: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP]

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new crown prince

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]