US stocks gain on hopes of a piecemeal stimulus package

Wall Street’s main indexes opened firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump – hours after announcing on Tuesday that he had called off talks on a new stimulus package – appeared to reverse course partially and urged Congress to pass targeted financial relief aid.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 200 points, or more than 1 percent, at the open of trading on Wall Street and kept climbing. Less than a half-hour into trading, it was up more than 300 points.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – opened 0.7 percent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index opened 1.05 percent to the plus side.

President Trump in a series of tweets on Tuesday said he had instructed his representatives to halt talks with Democrats in Congress over a new round of pandemic relief aid until after the November 3 election.

The news triggered a sharp sell-off in US stocks.

Then, hours later, Trump tweeted that he was ready to sign a stand-alone bill that would send a new round of $1,200 direct cash payments to struggling Americans.

He also urged the House of Representatives and the Senate to approve more help for flatlining businesses, including a $25bn lifeline to the country’s struggling airlines which have been pleading for more aid to avoid mass layoffs.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

While Trump’s support for targeted aid clearly lifted investor spirits on Wednesday, some analysts were sceptical about the impact it could have.

“A piecemeal approach might allow for only a very limited amount of fiscal relief,” Alec Phillips, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a Wednesday note.

Trump announced he was halting stimulus talks just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday warned that the US economic recovery is in danger of faltering without more government stimulus.

In a virtual address to the National Association for Business Economics, the Fed chief warned: “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

Airline stocks rallied on Wednesday in the wake of Trump’s appeal for a $25bn lifeline.

The airline industry has been decimated by coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. Last week, nearly 40,000 airline workers were informed they would be laid off or furloughed.

Airline CEOs have warned that more cuts could come unless they receive government aid.