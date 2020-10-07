Live
Tesla could still hit 500,000-vehicle target this year, Musk says

In an email to employees, CEO Elon Musk said it’s possible to hit their 500,000-vehicle target.

Tesla Inc will need to increase deliveries to nearly 182,000 in the fourth quarter to meet its half a million target for 2020 [File: Joe Skipper/Reuters]
7 Oct 2020

Tesla Inc has a chance at producing 500,000 cars this year, CEO Tesla Elon Musk told employees, according to an internal email seen by Reuters News Agency.

The company’s shares closed at $425.30, up 2.73 percent.

Tesla said in January that 2020 vehicle deliveries should comfortably exceed 500,000 units, a forecast the company has left unchanged despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality),” Musk wrote to employees on Wednesday.

Such emails are traditional at Tesla, with Musk sending them out every quarter to hint at targets and potential new records.

Industry blog Tesmanian first reported the news earlier in the day.

Last week, Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record for the electric-car maker, yet shares fell as some analysts questioned whether Tesla could hit its ambitious year-end target.

The company will have to increase deliveries to nearly 182,000 in the fourth quarter to reach the half-million milestone.

Tesla’s delivery push has been supported by its new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside of California.

The company began delivering Model 3s from its Shanghai factory in December and has said it aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans in the factory this year.

Reuters could not immediately reach Tesla for comment.

Source : Reuters

