Live
28
Days until election day
Economy|US Elections 2020

Trump tells reps to postpone stimulus talks until after election

United States President Donald Trump's announcement fell just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US economic recovery is in danger of faltering without more government aid during the coronavirus pandemic [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
United States President Donald Trump's announcement fell just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US economic recovery is in danger of faltering without more government aid during the coronavirus pandemic [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
By 
Patricia Sabga
6 Oct 2020

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced via Twitter that he has told his representatives to stop negotiating with Democrats in Congress over a new round of coronavirus relief aid until after the November 3 election.

Trump accused the Democratic leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of “not negotiating in good faith”, announcing: “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

The announcement fell just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US economic recovery is in danger of faltering without more government aid.

In a virtual address to the National Association for Business Economics, the Fed chief warned:  “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

A slew of data – from initial claims for unemployment benefits to consumer spending and income to job creation – is signalling that the US economic recovery is shifting into low gear.

That deceleration is attributed by many economists to the waning effects of nearly $3 trillion in federal virus relief aid that Congress passed in March and April.

The $600 federal weekly top-up to state unemployment benefits expired at the end of July.  Layoffs remain stubbornly high, and many workers who were furloughed are finding that their job losses are becoming permanent.

And though the nation’s unemployment rate fell from a pandemic high of 14.7 percent in April to 7.9 percent in September, it is still far from February’s rate of 3.5 percent.

While the real economy has a lot of ground to make up to recover its pre-pandemic strength, Wall Street has powered ahead to overcome losses from earlier in the year and stage new highs.

But Trump’s announcement on Tuesday landed on Wall Street like a gut punch, sending the major stock indexes down sharply.

With roughly a half an hour left in the trading day on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 300 points, or 1 percent. The broader S&P 500 – a proxy for US retirement and college savings accounts – was 1.29 percent in the red.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

US to slash H1-B visas for skilled workers by a third

In June, US President Donald Trump issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B programme until the end of the year. These new limits go further [FILE: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

COVID economy: This ‘calamity is far from over’, IMF chief warns

Migrant people gather at the Sadarghat Ferry Port to go home to celebrate Eid al-Adha, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the job market [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

US stocks flat as Fed’s Powell urges more federal virus aid

Trading at the New York Stock Exchange was muted on Tuesday as investors awaited any sign of a breakthrough on Capitol Hill on a new round of coronavirus relief aid [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Almost half of Arab youth considering emigrating, survey says

The survey found that disappointment with poor leadership, rampant corruption and widespread economic failure were among the reasons that many young people were considering emigrating [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Most Read

Armenia ready for ‘mutual concessions’ with Azerbaijan: Live news

A woman walks in her house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh, 06 October 2020 [Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE]

Michelle Obama calls Trump ‘racist’: US election news

Michelle Obama has called Trump a racist in a new video [Screen grab]

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4bn over missing ex-FBI agent

Earlier this year, Levinson's family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials [File: AFP]

Erdogan decries Macron’s plan against ‘Islamist separatism’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018 [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]