Live
Economy|Worker's Rights

Indonesian workers stage protests against new labour laws

Opponents say the new law allows contractors to remain in place for life and weakens environmental protections.

Indonesian trade unions have staged protests like this one in the East Jakarta Industrial Park in Bekasi, on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta. They are angry at the government’s labour reforms that aim to boost investments, but which they say leave them vulnerable [Fakhri Hermansyah/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Indonesian trade unions have staged protests like this one in the East Jakarta Industrial Park in Bekasi, on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta. They are angry at the government’s labour reforms that aim to boost investments, but which they say leave them vulnerable [Fakhri Hermansyah/Antara Foto via Reuters]
6 Oct 2020

Indonesian workers have launched protests in several cities to oppose the passage of a controversial new jobs law that the government says is vital to attract investment but critics view as too pro-business.

Parliament passed into law President Joko Widodo’s “omnibus” Job Creation bill late on Monday, revising more than 70 existing laws to speed up economic reform and improve the investment climate in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Still, parliament voted on the bill earlier than expected and ahead of a national strike due to start on Tuesday that unions expect to involve two million workers.

“The law will definitely affect the status of our employment,” Anwar Sanusi, a member of the FSPMI trade union in the city of Tangerang west of Jakarta, said by telephone.

Sanusi said the bill would mean outsourced workers and contracted workers remain in place for life, adding that 400 workers on the morning shift had stopped working.

The new law removes the three-year maximum duration of contracts and cuts severance benefits, provisions the government said were intended to promote formal hiring.

‘Ruinous false choice’

Critics also said the move reduces environmental protections.

Environmental campaign group Mighty Earth said: “Elements of the new law will worsen deforestation and land rights abuses and reverse recent successes in reducing forest loss.”

“The Indonesian parliament made a ruinous false choice between environmental sustainability and economic growth by effectively legitimising uncontrolled deforestation as an engine for a so-called pro-investment job creation policy,” Phelim Kine, senior campaigns director with Mighty Earth said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera.

Nining Elitos, chairwoman of labour group KASBI, said by text message that “tens of thousands of people had stood in front of factories in many places”.

Her claim could not immediately be verified and it was unclear if workers would be able to protest in front of the parliament building in Jakarta as planned, as police sought to block protesters on the grounds of containing the coronavirus. Usman Hamid of Amnesty International Indonesia said this “catastrophic law … will harm workers’ wallets, job security and their human rights as a whole.”

But Trimegah Securities economist Fakhrul Fulvian said the passage of the bill helped local markets with Jakarta’s main stock index up as much as 1.31 percent and the rupiah by as much as 1.28 percent against the US dollar.

He said banks and export-oriented industries should benefit, while consumer and retail sectors may be pressured as workers may increase savings to compensate for changes in labour rules.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from Economy

Anti-virus software pioneer McAfee arrested for US tax evasion

US market regulators also accuse John McAfee of promoting the sale of cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he was being paid to do so [File: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg]

Former tech CEO sentenced in US college admissions scandal

Former ASGN Inc CEO Peter Dameris was sentenced to home confinement and a $95,000 fine for paying $300,000 to bribe his son's way into Georgetown University in Washington, DC [File: Scott Eells/Bloomberg]

Walmart must turn over files on alleged opioid mishandling

Walmart is accused of allegedly failing to keep an eye on excessively large opioid sales within its 2,700 store pharmacies [File: Larry W Smith/EPA]

Venezuela mulls 100,000 Bolivar bill. Guess how much it’s worth?

Severe inflation and an ever-weakening currency mean buying a full cart of groceries requires a bag full of cash for Venezuelan families. [File: Joshua Collins/Al Jazeera] Border AJ Impact
Most Read

‘Get out there’: Still battling COVID-19, Trump leaves hospital

US President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, removes his mask after returning to the White House [Win McNamee/Getty Images/ AFP]

Kyrgyzstan protesters seize gov’t house, free ex-leader Atambayev

Protesters attempt early on Tuesday to break through the gates of the government headquarters during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek [Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP]

The Hong Kong people left out of the UK’s safe haven offer

The South Asian community has a long history in Hong Kong. It was an Indian Parsee who founded the territory's iconic Star Ferry [File: Jerome Favre/EPA]

Iran’s delicate balancing act in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

A picture taken on April 24, 2018 shows Iranians shopping for carpets at the Bazaar in Tabriz in Iran's northwestern East-Azerbaijan province [Atta Kenare/AFP]