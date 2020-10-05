Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Business activity in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE returns to growth

A measure of non-oil private sector activity in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates rose last month above the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction [File: Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg]
A measure of non-oil private sector activity in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates rose last month above the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction [File: Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg]
Bloomberg
5 Oct 2020

Business activity in the Arab world’s three largest economies returned to growth, with Egypt seeing its first expansion in 14 months.

After a deterioration in August, the non-oil private sectors improved last month despite continuing job losses as companies adjusted to the economic challenges of the global pandemic while governments eased restrictions put in place to stop the coronavirus.

A measure of non-oil private sector activity in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates rose last month above the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction, according to Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys compiled by IHS Markit. Qatar’s Financial Center PMI fell sharply but stayed above the critical 50 mark.

  • The IHS Markit Egypt PMI rose to 50.4 from 49.4 in August as consumer demand and export sales rebounded
  • Saudi Arabia’s PMI had its first monthly expansion since February, advancing to 50.7 from 48.8
  • The headline reading for the UAE climbed to 51 in September from 49.4, with business conditions improving for the third time in four months
  • Qatar’s index was at 51.4 last month, the third consecutive month of expansion but down from 57.3 in August

“The latest Egypt PMI data offered more optimism for businesses,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit. “The non-oil economy is seeing a modest turnaround after the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The recovery has been fragile in much of the Middle East and faces a further test in the UAE because of a sharp pick-up in new coronavirus cases. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects economies in the Gulf to see a slower rebound than elsewhere because of lower oil prices that have forced a fiscal adjustment by governments.

The recent spike of contagion in the UAE “could lead to lockdown restrictions being reimposed in the future,” Owen said. “Given the weak nature of the current rebound, any further measures could lead to a ‘double-dip’ in business activity.”

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Netflix airs ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ amid legal battle

The continuing dispute over Bad Boy Billionaires is among the most high-profile ones Netflix has faced in India, one of its key growth markets, where some of its shows have faced court challenges and police complaints for obscenity or for offending religious sentiments [FILE: Mike Blake/Reuters]

Maduro gov’t scores legal victory in $1bn Venezuelan gold tussle

The Maduro-backed Banco Central de Venezuela sued the Bank of England in May to recover control of the gold stored in its vaults [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Humour, resignation, despair: Living with inflation in Iran

The Iranian rial has lost 50 percent of its value against the US dollar on the open market this year, hitting an all-time low of 300,000 to $1 on October 1 [File: Mohamadreza Nadimi/WANA via Reuters]

Fishing emerges as a hurdle as Brexit talks enter key phase

Failure by the UK and EU to reach a broad trade deal by year's end could result in turmoil as the two sides would be forced to raise tariffs and implement border customs checks [File: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

The aftermath of recent shelling during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the disputed region's main city of Stepanakert [Davit Ghahramanyan / NKR Infocenter / AFP]

‘It was sheer hatred’: The Indigenous woman taunted as she died

A woman smudges during a march in Montreal, Canada, to demand justice for Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who endured racist insults from hospital staff minutes before her death [Christinne Muschi/Reuters]

Iran’s delicate balancing act in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

A picture taken on April 24, 2018 shows Iranians shopping for carpets at the Bazaar in Tabriz in Iran's northwestern East-Azerbaijan province [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Trump press secretary COVID-19 positive: US election live news

Media from all over the world are set up outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where United States President Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, the US [Tasos Katopodis/AFP]