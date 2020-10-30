Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Lockdowns cast shadow over strong eurozone economic rebound

The eurozone economy surged 12.7 percent on a quarterly basis in the Q3, but the recovery could be imperiled by lockdowns.

French police control pedestrians in a street in Paris on the first day of the second national lockdown to fight a second wave of COVID-19 infections [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
French police control pedestrians in a street in Paris on the first day of the second national lockdown to fight a second wave of COVID-19 infections [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
30 Oct 2020

The eurozone economy grew by an unexpectedly large 12.7 percent in the third quarter as companies reopened after severe coronavirus lockdowns, but the rebound is being overshadowed by worries that a growing number of infections will cause a new downturn in the final months of the year.

The upturn in the July-September quarter – and the worries of what lies ahead – echoed the situation in the United States, where reopenings led to strong third-quarter recovery but did not dispel fears for the final months of the year.

The European rebound, reflected in figures released on Friday by European Union statistics agency Eurostat, was the largest increase since records started being kept in 1995. It followed an 11.8 percent contraction in the second quarter in the 19 European Union member countries that use the euro currency. The April-June period was when restrictions on activities and gatherings were most severe during the first wave of the pandemic. Many economists had expected a rebound of about 10 percent.

The rebound was led by France, with an enormous 18.2 percent increase, followed by Spain with 16.7 percent and Italy with 16.1 percent.

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, grew 8.2 percent.

Chairs have been put on the tables at a cafe in Frankfurt, Germany before the country goes under lockdown again [File: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Rosie Colthorpe, European economist at Oxford Economics, said the gains made up almost three-quarters of the lost output from the first six months of the year. But she added that “new containment measures mean we think the recovery will grind to a halt in the fourth quarter, with output expected to fall once again”.

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expected November to be “very negative”, adding that “most likely our fourth-quarter number will be to the downside. Will it be negative? We don’t know at this point in time”.

Manufacturing companies have seen a stronger bounce back than services. Automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz have seen sales and profits rebound, helped by their exposure to China, where the virus hit earlier but has since mostly been contained.

Meanwhile, businesses that rely on face-to-face interaction – such as restaurants, hotels and airlines – have been devastated and are seeing only a small fraction of their previous business. Rising infections led the German government to order theatres, bars and restaurants to close from Monday through November 30.

France on Friday reimposed a nationwide lockdown for the next month, closing all non-essential business and forbidding all movement beyond one kilometre, or just more than half a mile, from home except to go to school or for a few other essential reasons. The government is promising another $17.5bn (15 billion euros) in aid to businesses hit by the lockdown, on top of hundreds of billions of euros already spent this year on temporary unemployment and other measures.

Transport company FlixMobility said it was temporarily halting its Flixbus service in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and FlixTrain service in Germany starting from Tuesday, saying the government has asked people to limit travel as much as possible. The company said that FlixBus hoped to resume in time for the holidays; FlixTrain plans to resume “once the situation around corona improves in 2021,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

ECB head Lagarde indicated that the central bank was working on a new package of possible stimulus measures to be discussed at the bank’s December 10 meeting and said there was “little doubt” that it would be implemented, given deteriorating conditions. The ECB did not adjust its stimulus efforts on Thursday; it is already pumping $1.58 trillion (1.35 trillion euros) in newly printed money into the economy through regular bond purchases, a step aimed at keeping affordable credit flowing to businesses.

The jobless rate in the 19 countries that use the euro was steady at 8.3 percent in September compared with August. The rise in unemployment has been held down by government support programmes that pay most of the workers’ salaries if they are put on short hours or no hours instead of being laid off.

Eurostat reported that euro area inflation was stable in October compared with September, at -0.3 percent. That is another reason the ECB may soon add stimulus. Although the negative reading is partly due to one-time factors such as a temporary cut in value-added tax in Germany, it is also a sign of weakening demand and far from the central bank’s goal of below but close to 2 percent considered best for the economy.

Source : AP
More from Economy

Wall Street’s main indexes headed for worst week since March

Wall Street's main indexes were firmly in the red on Friday morning and headed to close out their worst week since March's meltdown [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Exxon posts record loss, warns of epic $30bn shale writedown

Blindsided by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Exxon CEO Darren Woods abruptly ditched an ambitious rebuilding effort and imposed widespread job cuts that are unprecedented in Exxon’s modern history [File: Bloomberg]

Move over, toxic bosses: Politics has US workers wanting to quit

A survey of 3,000 US workers found 42 percent had considered quitting a job because of their co-workers' political views [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Oil under pressure: Crude prices sink further on virus anxiety

The world's top oil exporters are expected to raise their output by 2 million barrels per day in January, potentially reducing prices further if they do [File: Jessica Lutz/Reuters]
Most Read

Deadly earthquake rocks western Turkey, Greece

Residents and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, on Friday [Tuncay Dersinlioglu/Reuters]

‘Madman’ digs for decades to bring water to dry Indian village

Laungi Bhuiya is now being hailed as the 'Water Man' and 'River Man' [Courtesy of Jai Prakash/Al Jazeera]

What’s Turkey’s role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (left) chats with Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following a signing ceremony in Istanbul June 26, 2012 [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

As tension rises, thousands of Muslims protest French cartoons

Demonstrators hold a sign reading 'Respect for our prophet is respect for all mankind' during a demonstration in Ankara [File: Adem Altan/AFP]