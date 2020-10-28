Live
6
Days until election day
Economy|US Elections 2020

Virtual brawl: United States senators grill social media CEOs

The chiefs of Twitter, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet were taken to task by Republican senators over how content is policed on their platforms.

After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told a Senate committee on Wednesday that his platform has no influence over the election, Republican Senator Ted Cruz launched a blistering attack on him [Greg Nash/Pool via AP]
After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told a Senate committee on Wednesday that his platform has no influence over the election, Republican Senator Ted Cruz launched a blistering attack on him [Greg Nash/Pool via AP]
28 Oct 2020

A United States Senate hearing turned into a literal virtual brawl on Wednesday as the most powerful CEOs in social media were taken to task by Republican lawmakers over how content is policed on their platforms.

The chiefs of Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc testified virtually at the hearing examining whether to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 shields companies from liability over content posted by users but also lets the firms shape political discourse. All three CEOs said the law is crucial to free expression on the internet.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order challenging the protections from lawsuits under the 1996 telecommunications law.

With less than a week before the November 3 US elections, the social media chiefs are facing charges of anti-conservative bias after Twitter and Facebook blocked a link to a New York Post story based on unverified emails about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Twitter’s chief Jack Dorsey later said it was “wrong” to block URLs to the Post’s story without explaining to users why it had been done.

But after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that his platform has no influence over the election, Republican Senator Ted Cruz launched a blistering attack on him before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

“Twitter’s conduct has by far been the most egregious,” Cruz told Dorsey, citing Twitter’s limitations on the New York Post story as part of “a pattern of censorship and silencing Americans with whom Twitter disagrees”.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” Cruz asked.

Ahead of the hearing, the senator released a picture on Twitter titled “Free Speech showdown Cruz vs Dorsey” that showed him and Twitter’s Dorsey pitted against each other.

President Trump, who also alleges that the companies stifle conservative voices, tweeted during the hearing: “Repeal Section 230!”

Separately, Senator Josh Hawley also took a jab at Dorsey, tweeting: “This level of idiocy confirms the widespread impression that Jack’s primary food source is weed.”

 

Twitter’s global vice president of communications, Brandon Borrman, said: “There’s nothing in the [Hawley] tweet that deserves a response.”

But not all senators had the social media chiefs in their sites.  Democratic Senator Brian Schatz took aim at his fellow Republicans on the committee, calling the hearing a “sham”.

“This is bullying,” Schatz told the CEOs. “Do not let US senators bully you into carrying the water” for politicians seeking to discredit their opponents. With their questions, Schatz said, the Republicans “are trying to bully the heads of private companies into making a hit job” on political leaders.

Top Democrat on the panel, Senator Maria Cantwell, called the timing of the hearing into question, saying it would have been better if had been held in January after the November 3 election. The law has little chance of being acted upon by Congress this year.

Twitter’s Dorsey warned the committee that eroding the foundation of Section 230 could significantly hurt how people communicate online.

Alphabet and Google CEO Pichai said Google operates without political bias and that doing otherwise would be against its business interests.

The committee was unable to establish contact with Facebook Inc’s Zuckerberg and declared a short recess. He appeared shortly after and said: “I was having a hard time connecting myself.”

Zuckerberg said he supports changing the law, but also warned that tech platforms are likely to censor more to avoid legal risks if Section 230 is repealed.

All three CEOs agreed the companies should be held liable if the platforms act as a publisher.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the committee, said it was important to shield companies from liability without giving them the ability to censor content they dislike.

“The time has come for that free pass to end,” he said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

US consumers brace for COVID-19 surge by hoarding food – again

US food producers used calmer months to assess the new grocery landscape and rework their strategies and as COVID-19 cases surge investors are waiting to see whether it will be enough [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

French restaurants, cafes and stores not selling essential goods will have to close for at least two weeks beginning Friday [File: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]

Venezuelan refinery damaged by ‘terrorist attack’, president says

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims the alleged terrorist attack toppled a large tower at one of the state's oil refineries [File: Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters]

Tupperware latest iconic brand reborn in age of COVID

Restaurant pain has turned into Tupperware's gain with millions of people in a pandemic opening cookbooks again and looking for solutions for leftovers [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]
Most Read

Trump’s COVID-19 response angers former supporters

United States President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan says 21 dead in Armenia attack near Nagorno-Karabakh

A man looks into a burnt car, which was hit by shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Erdogan warns of military action in Syria, decries Russian strike

Russia’s attack targeting the Syrian National Army forces' training centre is a sign that a lasting peace and calm is not wanted in the region, the Turkish president told the parliament [Reuters]

Turkey condemns Charlie Hebdo over Erdogan cartoon: Live news

Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-France protest in Istanbul [Emrah Gurel/AP]