Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

The new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.

French restaurants, cafes and stores not selling essential goods will have to close for at least two weeks beginning Friday [File: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
French restaurants, cafes and stores not selling essential goods will have to close for at least two weeks beginning Friday [File: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
28 Oct 2020

France will go back into a nationwide lockdown starting this week to try to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that is again threatening to spiral out of control, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

The new measures announced by Macron – which come into force on Friday and will last until December 1 – will mean people have to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or use their daily one-hour allocation of exercise.

Anyone leaving their home will have to carry a special document justifying being outside, which can be checked by police, Macron said.

Restaurants, cafes and shops not selling essential goods will have to close down for at least the next two weeks, Macron said.

In addition to France, Germany announced sweeping nationwide restrictions on Wednesday. The news that two of Europe’s largest economies were partially locking down again sent world stock markets lower and came after Ireland imposed less drastic measures last week.

In France, people will still be allowed to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home, and – in a departure from the previous lockdown in March – schools will remain open, Macron said in his address.

“The virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated,” Macron said. “We are all in the same position: overrun by a second wave which we know will be harder, more deadly than the first.”

“I’ve decided that we need to return to the lockdown which halted the virus,” Macron said.

Addressing the French nation, he said: “I have faith in us, in you, faith in our ability to overcome this challenge … We will get over this if we are united, and we are united.”

The new measures echo the eight-week lockdown that France enforced in the earlier in the year, when hospitalisations and deaths caused by the COVID-19 epidemic reached a peak.

The lockdown was effective at containing the epidemic, but the virus started spreading again after relaxing rules starting May 11.

France on Tuesday reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, when the virus was at its most severe. Doctors have warned that intensive care units risk becoming overwhelmed.

France’s death toll, at more than 35,000, is the seventh highest in the world, according to Reuters News Agency data.

Earlier this month, Macron announced a night-time curfew in Paris and other big cities, but officials this week acknowledged that measure had proved insufficient to bring down infection rates, requiring a more drastic response.

 

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US consumers brace for COVID-19 surge by hoarding food – again

US food producers used calmer months to assess the new grocery landscape and rework their strategies and as COVID-19 cases surge investors are waiting to see whether it will be enough [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

Venezuelan refinery damaged by ‘terrorist attack’, president says

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims the alleged terrorist attack toppled a large tower at one of the state's oil refineries [File: Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters]

Virtual brawl: United States senators grill social media CEOs

After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told a Senate committee on Wednesday that his platform has no influence over the election, Republican Senator Ted Cruz launched a blistering attack on him [Greg Nash/Pool via AP]

Tupperware latest iconic brand reborn in age of COVID

Restaurant pain has turned into Tupperware's gain with millions of people in a pandemic opening cookbooks again and looking for solutions for leftovers [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]
Most Read

Azerbaijan says 21 dead in Armenia attack near Nagorno-Karabakh

A man looks into a burnt car, which was hit by shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Erdogan warns of military action in Syria, decries Russian strike

Russia’s attack targeting the Syrian National Army forces' training centre is a sign that a lasting peace and calm is not wanted in the region, the Turkish president told the parliament [Reuters]

Turkey condemns Charlie Hebdo over Erdogan cartoon: Live news

Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-France protest in Istanbul [Emrah Gurel/AP]

Rouhani: ‘Insulting the Prophet is insulting all Muslims’

President Hassan Rouhani said insulting the Prophet was an insult all Muslims [File: Office of the Iranian Presidency/AP]