Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

Oman wades back into global debt market with $2bn bond sale

Oman moved ahead with its borrowing plan just days after S&;P cut its debt rating to B+, four rungs below investment grade.

Oman’s bonds are the worst performers in the region this year, and, until now, the country had stayed out of the debt market after raising $3bn last year [File: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]
Oman’s bonds are the worst performers in the region this year, and, until now, the country had stayed out of the debt market after raising $3bn last year [File: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]
By 
Netty Ismail and Abeer Abu Omar
Bloomberg
21 Oct 2020

Oman waded back into the international debt market after more than a year with a $2 billion bond sale after raising the possibility of assistance from its Gulf neighbors.

The sultanate dropped plans to place a bond with a three-year maturity on Wednesday and is selling $1.25 billion of seven-year notes and $750 million of 12-year securities, according to a person familiar with the deal. It’s in preliminary talks to win support from some states in the region, according to its bond prospectus.

Derivatives traders have pared back wagers for a devaluation of the Omani rial on anticipation that the wealthier Gulf states will come to the country’s rescue – as they did for Bahrain two years ago – if its peg to the dollar comes under threat.

Oman has lagged most peers in implementing fiscal reforms despite dwindling reserves and a budget deficit S&P Global Ratings estimates could reach 18% of gross domestic product this year. The government was facing increasing pressure to tap global debt markets as a widening fiscal shortfall leaves the sovereign underfunded by about 1.3 billion rials ($3.4 billion) to 1.4 billion rials, according to Morgan Stanley.

“Given the weakness in external balances, the buyers will likely be those who ascribe a greater probability of support if it comes down to it, in the Bahrain-type of model,” said Todd Schubert, head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore.

The sultanate’s long-standing role as a mediator on regional and international issues, including with Iran, and its geographical position on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, make its stability important to Gulf states and international allies like the U.S.

At the same time, Oman’s resistance to taking sides in regional disputes and adopting Saudi Arabia’s foreign policies could complicate efforts to secure help from its neighbors.

Debt Comeback

Oman forged ahead with its borrowing plan just days after S&P cut its debt rating to B+, four rungs below investment grade. While the government said it wants to introduce a delayed 5% value-added tax in April, S&P said fiscal austerity measures will probably only be rolled out gradually.

Under a medium-term fiscal program created to strengthen public finances, Oman also plans to introduce income tax on high earners, according to the bond prospectus.

“The new deal comes at a tricky time for the country,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai. “The market knows they need the funding. It’s relatively close to year-end, so investors generally tend to get a bit defensive around this time of the year anyway.”

Underscoring the hurdles, Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund and Ukraine’s state-controlled oil and gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy pulled debt offerings on Tuesday.

Debt Plan

Oman’s government expects to price the shorter notes at a yield of 6.75%, down from initial guidance in the 7% area. It’s aiming to price the 12-year securities at 7.375%, down from about 7.625%, the person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Oman’s bonds are the worst performers in the region this year, and, until now, the country had stayed out of the market after raising $3 billion last year.

“This will significantly reduce the pressure to raise domestic debt or draw down their reserves,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “The funding requirement will remain high going forward, so continued access to the international debt market is important.”

(Updates with bond sale amount from first paragraph)

-With assistance from Lyubov Pronina, Archana Narayanan and Finbarr Flynn.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Zambians sue Anglo American mining company over lead poisoning

In 2018, Anglo American and five other companies paid about $390m to settle a class action suit by former gold miners suffering from respiratory disease silicosis [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

Ant Group to launch $35bn IPO after clinching regulatory approval

The listing could be the world's largest initial public offering, eclipsing Saudi Arabia's Aramco [File: Shu Zhang/Reuters]

Friendly skies: App would help travellers comply with COVID tests

In an attempt to get travellers back in the air, a nonprofit software developer is testing a smartphone app that could make it easier for international airline passengers to show they've complied with COVID-19 testing requirements [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Brazilian volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies

AstraZeneca's share prices fell after the death was reported [Jason Alden/Bloomberg]
Most Read

SARS: Why are tens of thousands of Nigerians protesting?

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several days [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Outrage in Nigeria after peaceful protesters shot at: Live news

People demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria [Sunday Alamba/AP]

Obama to hit campaign trail for Biden: US election live news

Barack Obama gave closing arguments for Clinton in Pennsylvania during her 2016 campaign [File: Matt Slocum/The Associated Press]

Waving flags, they sang Nigeria’s anthem. Then they were shot at

People protesting against police brutality in Lagos on October 20, [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]