Live
Economy|Internet

Are you still watching? Netflix misses subscriber target by 1.2m

The streaming giant missed Wall Street’s and its own target for the quarter that ended September 30 after major gains earlier in the year.

Netflix said its latest results reflected the fact that it saw such a big surge in customers earlier in the year amid coronavirus lockdowns worldwide [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Netflix said its latest results reflected the fact that it saw such a big surge in customers earlier in the year amid coronavirus lockdowns worldwide [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
20 Oct 2020

Netflix Inc on Tuesday posted the weakest subscriber gains in four years as streaming competition increased, pandemic restrictions eased and live sports returned to television.

The company added 2.2 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter that ended September 30, missing Wall Street’s target of 3.4 million and its own forecast.

Earnings per share also landed below analyst expectations at $1.74. The consensus forecast was $2.14, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of Netflix, one of the biggest gainers this year as people stayed home amid the pandemic, dropped nearly 6 percent to $494 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

“Domestic subscribers were nearly flat, which highlights Netflix’s saturation in the US,” said Ross Benes, analyst with eMarketer. With domestic additions slowing, revenue growth will likely come from price increases, he said.

The company reported a blockbuster quarter at the start of worldwide coronavirus pandemic, adding 15.8 million paying customers from January through March.

Netflix had warned investors that a sudden surge in new sign-ups would fade in the latter half of the year as COVID-19 restrictions eased. Netflix forecast in the fourth quarter it would bring in six million new subscribers around the globe, short of the 6.51 million that analysts expected.

The streaming video pioneer is trying to win new customers and fend off competition as viewers embrace online entertainment. During the third quarter, Netflix released, Emily in Paris, Enola Holmes, and The Devil All the Time.

Netflix acknowledged that competition was increasing as studios across Hollywood from Walt Disney Co to AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia have restructured to compete more directly for video subscribers.

“Competition for consumers’ time and engagement remains vibrant,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

In recent months, major sports resumed play and nascent streaming services, including AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast Corp’s Peacock, offered audiences new options.

Netflix said its results reflected the fact that it saw such a big surge in customers early in the year.

“We continue to view quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in paid net adds as not that meaningful in the context of the long-run adoption of internet entertainment, which we believe is still early and should provide us with many years of strong future growth as we continue to improve our service,” the company said.

Netflix said it expected to complete shooting more than 150 productions by the end of the year and that it would release more original programming in each quarter of 2021 compared with 2020.

Revenue rose 22.7 percent to $6.44bn in the third quarter, edging past estimates of $6.38bn.

Net income rose to $790m, or $1.74 per share, in the quarter from $665.2m, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

COVID, tech advances could disrupt 85 million jobs by 2025: WEF

Automation and a new division of labour between humans and machines will disrupt 85 million jobs around the world, but more jobs are coming and both the public and private sector must take action to prepare, a new World Economic Forum report has found [File: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]

Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Gold could appreciate and the dollar could dip in the event that Washington agrees on passing a stimulus package [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Berkshire to pay $4m over ‘egregious’ Iran sanctions violations

Financier Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to a settlement over alleged violations of United States sanctions on Iran by a Turkish subsidiary [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Google: From ‘don’t be evil’ to target of DOJ antitrust lawsuit

The US Justice Department lawsuit against Google filed on Tuesday marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against [File: Jeff Chiu/AP]
Most Read

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across Nigeria to demand an end to police violence [File: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]

Trump campaign cries foul on final debate topics

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are to meet for their final debate in the United States presidential election on October 22 [AP Photo]

An American lynching: ‘I could hear their screams’

The annual re-enactment of the country's last documented mass lynching; people recreate the contentious primary democratic elections in Georgia, along with the lynching [Jaclynn Ashly/Al Jazeera]

Nigeria deploying anti-riot police as curfew imposed in Lagos

Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality have been protesting for nearly two weeks across the country [File: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]