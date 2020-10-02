Live
Economy|Human Rights

US sanctions eight Belarus officials

An opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Belarus and to protest against the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, September 27 [File: Tut.By via Reuters]
An opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Belarus and to protest against the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, September 27 [File: Tut.By via Reuters]
2 Oct 2020

The Trump administration has slapped sanctions on eight Belarus officials citing their roles in the August presidential election that many Western governments maintain was fraudulent, and the subsequent crackdown on protesters.

“The Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations to choose their own leaders and peacefully exercise their rights have been met with violence and oppression from Belarusian officials,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement on Friday.

The Belarus opposition maintains that the August election was rigged by President Alexander Lukashenko who has been in power for 26 years.

Lukashenko, who was declared the winner by a landslide, has denied electoral fraud.

More than 12,000 people have been arrested in mass protests since the election and all major opposition figures are either in jail or in exile.

Those blacklisted by the US Treasury on Friday include Belarus’s Minister of Interior Yuri Karayev and his deputy Alexander Barsukov.

Both men are accused by the Trump administration of overseeing a law enforcement system “that has abused the human rights of Belarusians on streets and in prison cells across the country, at the behest of Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka [Alexander Lukashenko]”, said the Treasury.

Friday’s action by the Trump administration was done in coordination with the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union “to demonstrate the international community’s solidarity in standing with the Belarusian people against the fraudulent and violent actions of the Belarusian government”, said the US Treasury.

The United States had originally been expected to impose sanctions in concert with the UK and Canada, which slapped travel bans and asset freezes on Tuesday on Lukashenko, his son Viktor and other senior officials on September 29.

Washington, which has had sanctions on Lukashenko and his son Viktor since 2006, held off while waiting to see if the EU would settle an internal dispute, paving the way to coordinated US and EU sanctions, four sources told Reuters news agency.

EU leaders broke the impasse following a summit dinner in the early hours of Friday in Brussels and imposed sanctions on about 40 individuals. The US Treasury Department’s announcement came hours later, with Washington matching some on the EU’s list.

The individuals blacklisted by the US Treasury are subject to asset freezes and Americans are generally barred from doing business with them.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from Economy

Elon Musk’s Tesla reports blowout third quarter sales

Global sales of the company's electric vehicles are up despite a shutdown of Tesla Inc's only US assembly plant due to the pandemic that started earlier this year [File: Yilei Sun/Reuters]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

US stocks sink after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US stocks dipped on Friday as the uncertainty and volatility mounts after US President Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

How is Joe Biden doing in the polls? Ask the Russian ruble

The market is betting a Democrat in the White House will more likely impose harsher sanctions on Russia, and the risk of such penalties might increase if the Kremlin tries to interfere in the vote to prevent a Biden win [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Trump denounces ‘all white supremacists’ including Proud Boys

The president has a long history of making comments that his critics view as racist or as supportive of racist groups [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

India Dalit rape victim family ‘locked up as police burned body’

A man holds a placard during a protest over the death of a Hathras rape victim in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenians [Tofik Babayev/AFP]