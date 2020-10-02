Live
Economy|Cybercrime
Bloomberg

Cyber pirates: Shipping industry under second IT attack in a week

UN’s International Maritime Organization says it suffered a ‘sophisticated’ cyber-attack against IT systems.

The cyber-attack on the International Maritime Organization follows another data breach at France-based CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container liner by capacity [File:Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
The cyber-attack on the International Maritime Organization follows another data breach at France-based CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container liner by capacity [File:Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Bloomberg
2 Oct 2020

The global shipping industry sustained a second cyber attack within a week that’s raising concern about disruptions to supply chains already straining to move goods heading into the usual peak season for consumer demand.

The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency that serves as the industry’s regulatory body, said in a statement Thursday it has suffered “a sophisticated cyber attack against the organization’s IT systems.” A number of IMO web-based services are currently unavailable and the breach is affecting its public website and internal systems, it said.

That attack followed the disclosure earlier this week by closely held CMA CGM SA, the world’s fourth-biggest container liner by capacity, that its information systems were compromised. The Marseille, France-based company said Thursday that offices are “gradually being reconnected to the network thus improving the bookings’ and documentation’s processing times.”

“We suspect a data breach and are doing everything possible to assess its potential volume and nature,” the company said in an emailed statement. CMA CGM is among the world’s five leading container liners that account for 65% of global capacity, according to Alphaliner data.

A ‘Headache’

A rash of cyber incidents has afflicted the shipping industry in recent years, the biggest of which was an intrusion that cost Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S about $300 million in 2017.

The Maersk incident “has clearly drawn the attention of scammers and cyber criminals who realized that the shipping industry is acutely exposed,” said Ken Munro, a security specialist at Pen Test Partners, a cyber-security company with clients in the maritime industry. “If shore-based systems aren’t available to book containers, ships can’t load and can’t generate revenue. Targeted attacks against shipping lines are therefore lucrative for ransomware operators.”

While it’s too soon to say whether the recent attacks will prove to be a brief irritant for global trade or a trigger of wider damage, logistics experts like Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lee Klaskow say the cyber threats are a “near-term headwind and headache for sure.”

The timing of the latest acts of cyber piracy is particularly bad for shipping liners that are still waiting to see some normalcy restored to their seasonal cycles.

The pandemic threw supply chains out of sync for everything from paper towels and face masks to trampolines and computer monitors, as consumers were forced to work from home and purchase necessities online.

The demand on shippers, which reduced capacity initially in anticipation of deep recessions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns, hasn’t really abated because e-commerce purchases have stayed strong and companies are restocking inventories.

As a result, the benchmark cost to move cargo containers across the Pacific has tripled since the start of the year.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Stocks, oil prices extend losses after Trump says has coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers struggle amid job loss

Garment workers shout slogans while holding brooms during a protest demanding their due wages in Dhaka last month [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

With oil prices low, Saudi Arabia tries to boost property market

Saudi Arabia's housing minister says the cut in real estate transaction costs would help achieve a target of boosting housing ownership among Saudis to 70 percent [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

US hits BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange founders with charges

US prosecutors say BitMEX was used to launder proceeds of a cryptocurrency hack, among other allegations [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19: Live news

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are both under quarantine [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both bee diagnosed with COVID-19 [Ken Cedeno/Pool via EPA]