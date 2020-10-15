Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

South Africa’s president unveils $60bn plan to boost economy

South Africa’s president rolled out an ambitious programme to create 800,000 jobs and unlock more than $60bn in investment over the next four years.

South Africa was already in a recession when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March and it has experienced a severe economic downturn [File: Bloomberg]
South Africa was already in a recession when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March and it has experienced a severe economic downturn [File: Bloomberg]
15 Oct 2020

South Africa will embark on a major public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, unveiling a plan to return Africa’s most industrialised economy to growth.

Under pressure after data showed the largest-ever gross domestic product (GDP) contraction in the second quarter, Ramaphosa said his plan could unlock more than one trillion rand ($60bn) in investment over the next four years and create more than 800,000 jobs.

He said modelling by the National Treasury showed it could raise annual economic growth to an average of around 3 percent over the next decade.

“Despite these vital interventions, however, the damage caused by the pandemic to an already weak economy, to employment, to livelihoods, to public finances and to state-owned companies has been colossal,” Ramaphosa told a joint sitting of parliament.

South Africa was in recession before it recorded its first coronavirus infection in March, with one of the world’s strictest lockdowns and a global drop in demand for its exports causing GDP to fall by more than 17 percent in annual terms in the April-June quarter, when more than two million jobs were lost.

Ramaphosa’s government has been in talks with business and labour leaders for months trying to plot a path to recovery.

He said on Thursday that an infrastructure build programme would focus on schools, water and sanitation and housing, as well as ports, roads and railways.

Other parts of the plan include expanding power generation capacity to ensure reliable supplies, local production targets in sectors like agro-processing, healthcare and industrial equipment, and pushing through reforms to ease regulatory bottlenecks, including for miners.

A COVID-19 relief grant has been extended for a further three months, and 100 billion rand has been set aside over the next three years for job creation initiatives, Ramaphosa added.

The president’s speech comes two weeks before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will lay out spending plans at a mid-term budget.

Looking forward to Mboweni’s speech, Ramaphosa said the country could not sustain current levels of public debt, as rising borrowing costs are diverting resources needed for economic and social development.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US stocks down as stimulus talks stall, second wave creeps in

Wall Street's main indexes took a tumble at the opening in New York on Thursday as hopes for Congress passing a stimulus package wane [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Sweden’s gov’t proposes a 40% increase in defence spending

In December 2017, Sweden decided to establish the nation’s first new military regiment since World War II - a unit of 350 soldiers based on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland [File: TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via Reuters]

US recovery looks shakier with unexpected rise in jobless claims

Holding his sign with a surgical glove to prevent coronavirus spread, a jobless man named Paul panhandles at an intersection in Falls Church, Virginia, US in April [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Fading US stimulus hopes, rising virus cases hit global shares

Asian shares were mostly lower on Thursday after strong recent gains [File: Akio Kon/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Convoy attack kills 14 in southwestern Pakistan

Rebels say the Pakistani government takes Balochistan's vast natural resources but gives little in return [File: John Moore/Getty Images]

Armenia, Azerbaijan battle an online war over Nagorno-Karabakh

The resumption of the decades-old conflict triggered a full-blown information war [Al Jazeera]

Hours after truce agreed, children became orphans in Azerbaijan

Sevil Aliyeva, 16, carries the portraits of her parents Anar Aliyev and Nurchin Aliyeva who were killed in the Ganja attack as her brother Huseyin Aliyev, 8, cries on the shoulders of a relative during their funeral ceremony in the city of Shamkir, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Cypriot parliament speaker quits after passport scheme scandal