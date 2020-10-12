Live
Economy|Financial Markets

China returns to work with a stock market surge

After eight-day holiday, Chinese investors are encouraged by strong rebound in tourism and fall in coronavirus cases.

A strong rebound in tourist numbers in China as coronavirus cases subside points to a robust economic recovery, analysts say [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
A strong rebound in tourist numbers in China as coronavirus cases subside points to a robust economic recovery, analysts say [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
12 Oct 2020

Chinese stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world’s No 2 economy, though caution about the fate of economic stimulus negotiations in the United States kept investors wary.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent to a two-and-a-half-year high, buoyed by a 2-percent gain in Chinese blue chips and a 1.5-percent rise by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent as investors fretted about corporate earnings there.

“If capital is moving on relative growth rates, then China is looking quite attractive,” said Chris Weston, head of research brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne. Equities are cheap, yields advantageous and the outlook solid, he said.

“From a virus perspective as well, we’re seeing concerns in Europe, while China is considered a quasi-safe haven.”

China has returned from an eight-day mid-autumn festival with investors encouraged by a robust rebound in tourism and ebbing coronavirus cases.

After finding a small number of new cases, Qingdao city said on Monday it would conduct COVID-19 tests for its entire population of more than 9 million people over five days.

Elsewhere, in the US Midwest, infections are at record levels and the World Health Organization is urging fresh curbs for Europe.

Coronavirus aid plans in the US are also in disarray, with the Trump administration on Sunday calling on Congress to pass a stripped-down relief bill while talks on a more comprehensive proposal were again at an impasse.

Futures for the S&P 500 wobbled either side of flat in the Asia trading session, pointing to a relatively unchanged open on Wall Street, while European stock index futures edged higher.

“The economic fallout of COVID-19 has accelerated the relative decline of the US as the world’s economic engine,” said ANZ chief economist Richard Yetsenga. “It is also increasing the centrality of Asia – and particularly, of China.”

Chinese blue chips have gained nearly 17 percent this year, compared with an almost 8 percent gain by the S&P 500. Foreigners’ buying of Chinese government bonds hit its fastest pace in more than two years last month.

In commodity markets, oil prices were back under pressure after the resolution of an oil workers strike in Norway and the resumption of production after a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.9 percent to $42.48 a barrel and US crude futures were down about 0.8 percent at $40.26.

Yuan wobbles

In currency markets, a 0.4 percent drop in the Chinese yuan dragged the China-sensitive Australian dollar lower and underpinned small but broad gains for the dollar against other major currencies.

The People’s Bank of China has scrapped a requirement for commercial banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a guard against depreciation.

Traders said that suggested authorities were uncomfortable with recent gains in the currency, which make exports less competitive.

The yuan is up more than 7 percent since late May and had shot higher on Friday as investors wagered that a victory by Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger in the November 3 election, would lead to smoother relations between the top two economies. It traded at 6.7211 per dollar in onshore trade.

But some investors say they see little difference between the two with regards to China relations.

“Trump and Biden have more in common than meets the eye,” said Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia excluding Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets, in a research note sent to Al Jazeera.

“There has been a sea change in sentiment in the US among both Republicans and Democrats. Whoever wins the election, one thing is clear: the US has turned a corner in its relations with China and looks set to maintain a hard line on many aspects, including trade. They may differ in other areas, but when it comes to China, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are more or less on the same page,” Lai added.

The euro edged 0.1 percent lower to $1.1816 and the Japanese yen was broadly steady at 105.55 per dollar.

Gold held on to Friday’s steep gains at $1,927 per ounce as investors stuck with bets that US policymakers would eventually agree on economic stimulus measures.

The US bond market is closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from Economy

Diesel, the king of fuels in India, is making way for petrol

India's government has been encouraging bus and truck operators to use fuels that are less polluting than diesel [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg]

‘Catastrophic impact’: UK bars, clubs challenge lockdown plan

Pubs, bars and restaurants make up an important part of the British economy and have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

White House seeks coronavirus relief bill after stimulus rejected

In this file photo from July, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin walks with reporters, following a series of meetings with members of Congress on Capitol Hill [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Trump says he wants a bigger coronavirus aid deal than Democrats

On Friday morning, United States President Donald Trump tweeted that COVID-19 relief negotiations 'are moving along. Go Big!' [File: @realDonaldTrump/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ushering in a new age of warfare

A military helicopter approaches a landing zone during a comprehensive joint military exercise of the air and land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan on August 9, 2020 [Azerbaijan Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolou]

Coronavirus can survive for 28 days on some surfaces: Study

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can survive as long as 28 days on some surfaces, a study in Australia has found [NIAID- RML/National Institutes of Health Handout via EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks

Azerbaijan and Armenia each accuse the other of violating a ceasefire that came into force on Saturday [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge

People in Qingdao will all be tested for COVID-19 after the emergence of a number of cases in the port city [File: China Daily via Reuters]