Israel’s Darkest Weapon | Al Jazeera Originals
Investigation exposes decades of alleged Israeli torture and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees
Investigation exposes decades of alleged Israeli torture and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees
Australia secure 2-0 win in Group D courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.
World Cup opener ends in a draw for Morocco and Brazil as local fans celebrate New York Knicks’ basketball triumph.
India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.9 children per woman – lower than the benchmark level of 2.1.
Qatar has earned its first-ever FIFA World Cup point in dramatic fashion against Switzerland.
The New York Knicks ended their championship drought on Saturday, winning the best-of-seven NBA Finals series 4-1.
Iraq’s ‘most expensive footballer’, striker who scored Iraq’s qualifying goal against Bolivia, retraces his journey.
John McGinn’s deflected goal gives the Scots a World Cup win for the first time since 1990.
An Israeli strike on southern Gaza has killed two people and injured another, according to Palestinian authorities.
Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda began attacks in the mid-2000s, but several security measures have halted them.
Gold has been under pressure since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in late February.