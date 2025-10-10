Live updates
The ‘Iron Lady’ of Venezeula, an opposition leader who is currently in hiding, has been lauded by the Nobel Committee.
While experts applaud the new law, a first in the US, for bringing in transparency, it is ‘light touch regulation’.
Attacks come amid rising tensions with Islamabad, which accuses the Taliban of sheltering anti-Pakistan armed groups.
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 laureates in its 124 year history.
Pacific island nation explores new ways to survive climate change but needs help to build protective sea walls now.