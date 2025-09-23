Live updatesLive updates,
G7 urges immediate truce in Gaza and humanitarian aid ‘flood’
Field hospitals close in Gaza City with ‘major supply shortages’ elsewhere
First responders recover bodies after Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, Sabra
Young man shot dead by Israeli troops near Jenin
Photos: Aftermath of Israeli attack on Gaza City building
Three aid seekers killed in southern Gaza as hunger desperation surges