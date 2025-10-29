- list 1 of 10Published 9 minutes ago
Death toll rises in Gaza after Israel attacks to 109, including 52 children
- list 2 of 10Published 24 minutes ago
‘I said an opinion they didn’t like’: Egyptian student suspended in London
- list 3 of 10Published 39 minutes ago
Israeli forces storm towns of Hizma, al-Issawiya in occupied West Bank
- list 4 of 10Published 54 minutes ago
Netanyahu under pressure from US to ensure ceasefire ‘sticks’
Why did Israel launch air strikes on Gaza, then ‘resume’ truce?
Trump has backed Israel through numerous violations of the ceasefire, which has yet to enter its crucial second phase.
Why did Israel launch air strikes on Gaza, then ‘resume’ truce?
Trump has backed Israel through numerous violations of the ceasefire, which has yet to enter its crucial second phase.