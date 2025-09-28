- list 1 of 10Published 2 minutes ago
Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since dawn rises to 33
Israel’s death penalty for ‘terror’ convictions motion faces further criticism
Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians near central Gaza’s Nuseirat
Red Crescent evacuates 190 patients from Gaza for urgent treatment abroad
Trump to meet Netanyahu as ending Israel’s Gaza war reaches pressure point
Netanyahu is keeping together an uncompromising coalition, but it is holding amid takeover of Gaza, occupied West Bank.
