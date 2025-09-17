Live updatesLive updates,
- list 1 of 10Published 6 minutes ago
Shooter wounds 2 at Jordan-West Bank crossing
- list 2 of 10Published 16 minutes ago
‘Attack on one country is an attack on all’: GCC nations
- list 3 of 10Published 26 minutes ago
Qatar goes to ICC over Israeli attack
- list 4 of 10Published 36 minutes ago
Half of US public views Israel’s war on Gaza as ‘excessive’: Poll
- list 5 of 10Published 46 minutes ago
EU’s tariff plan on Israeli goods does ‘too little, too late’
- list 6 of 10Published 51 minutes ago
Gulf nations to coordinate ‘at all military and intelligence levels’