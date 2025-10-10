Featured Content
Tens of thousands return to shattered Gaza homes after ceasefire
Palestinians, forcibly displaced to the southern part of Gaza by Israel, make their way north. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinians return to inspect their homes after the Israeli army withdrew from some areas east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 10 October 2025. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Palestinian families return to inspect their homes after the Israeli army withdrew from some areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
A Palestinian woman, forcibly displaced to the southern part of Gaza on Israel's orders, makes her way to return to the north. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians ride on a horse-drawn cart loaded with belongings as they pass along the heavily damaged al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun the long journey back to their land in the north of Gaza. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Tens of thousands of people have been on the move since a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect earlier on Friday. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
The Israeli military said it has pulled its troops back to agreed positions under the first phase of the truce with Hamas. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinians returning to their homes in the Gaza Strip have told the AFP news agency they are feeling mixed emotions as they make their journeys. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Ameer Abu Iyadeh, 32, said, “We thank God for this situation” even as “we’re going back to our areas, full of wounds and sorrow.” [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Areej Abu Saadaeh, 53, who was displaced early in the conflict, said she was finally heading home. “I’m happy about the truce and peace, even though I’m a mother of a son and a daughter who were killed, and I grieve for them deeply. Yet, the truce also brings joy: returning to our homes,” she said. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
