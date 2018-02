As people in Eastern Ghouta continued to die, the United Nations Security Council continued to argue.

The UN's humanitarian chief has been urging the Security Council to call for a desperately needed ceasefire to deliver food and medicine to Eastern Ghouta.

Members of the Security Council gathered to vote on the resolution, but it was clear Russia wanted amendments and would not let the resolution pass in its current form.

Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays reports from the UN.