Taliban fighters who killed guests and staff in a luxury hotel in Afghanistan are thought to have smuggled in weapons days or possibly weeks before the siege.

At least 18 people were killed in the 16-hour-long attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday.

One of the focuses of the investigation is likely going to be who were the hotel insiders who helped the Taliban carry out the highly coordinated attack.

Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse reports from the capital.