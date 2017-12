Madagascan slam poets, artists and skateboarders make space for creative expression despite poverty and colonial legacy.

As local rapper Naty says, a group of young people are intent on making their mark in Madagascar's cultural history.

From gifted slam poet Caylah to inventive visual artist Temandrota and a crew of entrepreneurial skateboarders, a generation of young Madagascans are making space for creative projects.

They are inspiring in their enthusiasm and hopeful for the future despite the poverty in their country and its colonial past.

Source: Al Jazeera