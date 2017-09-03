In Argentina, a group of journalists investigate land grabs and football as they try to keep their newspaper afloat.

After months of not being paid, a group of Argentinian journalists form a cooperative to take over their newspaper, Tiempo Argentino. One year later, as a wave of anti-government protests erupts across the country, the cooperative struggles to keep their newspaper afloat.

Determined to have a voice, the journalists are forced to look for ways to reach a larger audience and bring in more revenue. They decide to investigate a real estate scheme involving President Macri and the country's most popular football club, Boca Juniors.

Under the first right-wing government elected in Argentina for more than a decade, can a newspaper survive its first year run by a cooperative of journalists?

