The ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in US elections has so far led to the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organisations. Four people, including President Donald Trump's foreign campaign manager, have also been indicted, leading some to question if more figures from the Trump administration - or even the president himself - will be implicated.

"Mr Trump's behaviour puts him in a position where he could be blackmailed," says John Sipher, a former CIA station chief in Moscow, adding that Russia has "the best service in the world at blackmail".

However, one year into his presidency, no hard evidence has emerged against Trump to suggest collusion with Russia.

"These are espionage organisations, espionage activities," says Sipher. "They're meant to be kept secret ... The bar for evidence is very high. However, the bar for what we've seen in terms of politically bad behaviour, and unethical behaviour, and unpatriotic behaviour has been met."

When pressed on the behaviour of the CIA during their interventions around the world, including the toppling of governments in Iran, Chile and Haiti, Sipher says that, despite these actions, the checks and balances placed on the CIA set the organisation apart from Russian intelligence services.

"I will admit were mistakes, that presidents of the United States pushed the CIA to get involved in," he says.

"However, there's a system here by which those people are working on behalf of the Constitution, there's congressional oversight, there's advice and consent to the president and to the White House and people involved with these things.

"In Russia, those services are working on behalf of a single man. That single man makes those decisions for them."

Source: Al Jazeera News