We debate whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to blame for the rise in far-right populism across Europe.

She has been called the new "leader of the free world", but German Chancellor Angela Merkel has grown increasingly unpopular at home and has been undermined by the rise of the far right.

So how much is Merkel herself to blame for the problems she, and Germany, now face?

Yascha Mounk, a lecturer at Harvard University, says Merkel's current unpopularity partly stems from the fact she's been in office for nearly 13 years and hasn't shown calculated leadership.

"Obviously, once you've been in power over 10 years it's easy for people to sour on you. But I think the best line on Angela Merkel always used to be that she's minimally invasive. She doesn't really get on your nerves," says Mounk. "I think people are recognising that she actually hasn't shown real strategic leadership."

However, when asked about her legacy, Ralph Bollmann, author of The Germans: Angela Merkel and Us, remained positive:

"Her legacy is, in my view, that she managed to ... bring Germany and Europe quite safe through the recent 10 years of crisis," says Bollmann.

In this week's Arena, we debate the successes and failures of Angela Merkel.

Source: Al Jazeera News