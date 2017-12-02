We discuss the lack of checks on the US president's authority to launch nuclear weapons.

North Korea fired another intercontinental ballistic missile, once again ramping up tensions with countries in the region and also the United States.

And with fiery rhetoric growing between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, many are starting to assess the possibilities of an actual nuclear war.

If there is a quick escalation and the US president decides to unilaterally launch a nuclear weapon, is there anything that can stop or delay Donald Trump from making that decision?

In this week's Reality Check, we shed light on the lack of clear safeguards that would prevent Trump from ordering a unilateral nuclear strike.

Source: Al Jazeera