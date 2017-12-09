Husam Zomlot says recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital was 'a kiss of death to the two-state solution'.

This week US President Donald Trump formally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, breaking with decades of US policy and disregarding warnings from the international community.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the announcement and said the US could no longer be a mediator in peace talks.

So, what effect does this have on the two-state solution? And what does this mean for the US as a mediator between the two parties?

"They [the Trump administration] aimed a shot at the heart of the two-state solution, which is Jerusalem," says Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's General Delegation to the US. "The two-state solution, from the US point of view and mediation, is dead."

In this week's Headliner, the leader of the Palestinian US delegation, Husam Zomlot, discusses the ramifications of Trump's Jerusalem announcement.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera