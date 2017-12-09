Australia was recently elected to join the United Nations Human Rights Council. But with that victory came criticism from human rights organisations over the treatment of the country's indigenous communities.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians have long suffered under discriminatory policies, and unlike the US, Canada and New Zealand, the Australian government does not have an official treaty with its first peoples.

In this week's Reality Check, we look at how Australia has some of the best human and economic indicators, but also examine the disparities within the country and the harsh realities for many of Australia's Indigenous peoples.

Source: Al Jazeera