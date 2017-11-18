We ask US Congressman Ro Khanna about the US alliance with Saudi Arabia and where Congress should draw the line.

This week the US House of Representatives voted 366-30 in favour of a non-binding resolution stating that Congress has not enacted legislation authorising the US military to participate in the war in Yemen.

According to the United Nations, more than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2015.

US Congressman (Democratic Party) Ro Khanna believes this will put pressure on the Saudi government, who has led the offensive and imposed a blockade that's also preventing much needed aid from getting into the country.

"That's going to make a difference. That can at least save lives," says Khanna, who co-sponsored the resolution. "Today, I believe that we are aiding Saudi Arabia in Saudi Arabia's committing war crimes."

In this week's Headliner, we speak with US Congressman Ro Khanna about US involvement in the war in Yemen, his opinion of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's actions and their regional impact.

Source: Al Jazeera