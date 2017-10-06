We speak to Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano about his country’s efforts to combat ISIL.

As the situation in the south of the country deteriorated with the presence of fighters affiliated to ISIL, the Philippines is four months into an aggressive military offensive against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, known as ISIS) group, which many observers have called the worst fighting the country has seen since the second world war.

The battle has raged on for longer than President Duterte said it would and has been criticised by the Philippine Human Rights Commission for the deaths of innocent civilians.

Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano joins us to discuss the difficulties on the ground and the ongoing fight against ISIL.

For more from this interview, click here.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera