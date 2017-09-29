We debate whether the Rwandan economy is as strong as growth figures suggest.

On paper, Rwanda is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, averaging 8 percent GDP growth annually.

But have statistics like these translated into real economic gains for average Rwandans? Some international researchers have questioned the Rwandan government’s methodology and suggested the figures might be inflated.

David Himbara, a former adviser to Paul Kagame and Gatete Nyiringabo, a senior fellow at the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research debate Rwanda’s purported economic miracle.

