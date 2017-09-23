Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on contesting presidential election results again and why this year is different.

Following protests and a legal challenge from defeated opposition candidate Raila Odinga, the Kenyan Supreme Court annulled a presidential election for the first time in the country's history.

The decision was hailed by some as a victory for Kenya's democracy but Odinga says he won't participate in the rerun of the election scheduled for October unless his conditions are met.

Responding to concerns that there would be increased violence and protests if he lost the fresh elections, Raila Odinga stated, "If I lose elections fairly, I will accept and tell my supporters we lost fairly."

"But if there is a rigging of elections, the people are entitled to protest. As you know, our constitution provides for peaceful demonstrations, picketing, strikes and so on," he added.

In this week's Headliner, Kenyan opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga discuss his presidential ambitions and the future of Kenya's democracy.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera News