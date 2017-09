As Trump announces more resources, we assess Afghanistan after 16 years of war and the cost of the many blunders so far.

Trump has proposed devoting more troops and more money to the war in Afghanistan, doubling down on the 16-year-long conflict.

In this week's Reality Check, we assess the state of Afghanistan after a trillion dollars spent and more than 30,000 lives lost.

Source: Al Jazeera News