'His relationship with his base is not like the traditional relationship of a politician,' says writer Naomi Klein.

It's been six months since Donald Trump assumed the presidency of the United States, and despite low ratings and criticism of his policies both home and abroad, he has seemingly maintained support from his base.

According to writer and activist Naomi Klein, Trump is more of a "brand" than a politician, whose product is an "aspiration".

"His brand really is impunity that comes from tremendous wealth," says Klein, author of No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics. "This has been what he's been selling and there is a market for it, particularly among men, who feel that their power is diminished on various fronts."

And, says Klein, the only way for Trump's opponents to truly get the upper hand is to provide a viable alternative.

"The only thing that's going to beat him is an alternative that speaks to the fact that people are hurting, but isn't selling these cheap promises of power over other people," she says.

In a special interview, Klein discusses Trump's stance on climate change, how he draws support and what his opponents can do to beat him.

Source: Al Jazeera News