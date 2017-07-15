We discuss how Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs won't solve the country's drug problem.

Since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his brutal war on drugs more than a year ago, thousands have been killed as a result.

Duterte controversially claims that he is trying to "save the next generation from perdition", but is that really the case?

In this week's Reality Check, we look at why Duterte's drug war won't solve the country's drug problem.

Editor's note: In the controversial clip used in Reality Check of Duterte speaking about his plans, he erroneously claims that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler murdered three million Jews. The Nazi genocide actually claimed the lives of about six million Jews.

Source: Al Jazeera News