Venezuela is currently in crisis.



With protesters flooding the streets, its economy plummeting and the highest inflation rate in the world, many critics point to its socialist style of government as the cause.



But is socialism really at fault?



In this week's Reality Check, we show that there's more at play in Venezuela and how only blaming socialism makes no sense.

Source: Al Jazeera News