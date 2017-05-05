Senior member of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee Bassma Kodmani weighs in on the turmoil raging in Syria.

After more than six years, the civil war tearing Syria apart has resulted in thousands dead and millions driven from their homes.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, there have been countless broken ceasefires and failed peace talks.

Is there an end to the war in Syria?

On UpFront this week, we speak to a senior member of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee, Bassma Kodmani, who still hopes for a peaceful "political solution" to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power.

"The opposition still hopes that there will be a peaceful, negotiated, controlled transition in Syria," says Kodmani, who is also a former Syrian National Council spokeswoman. "Otherwise, we will have a chaotic Syria and a chaotic region for the next decade or two."

Source: Al Jazeera News