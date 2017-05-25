We ask OAS chief Luis Almagro whether his rhetoric is helping or hindering the crisis in Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of being behind destabilisation efforts to overthrow his government, saying its "imperialist hand" was behind the protests currently rocking the nation.

But is it? When Organization of American States (OAS) secretary general Luis Almagro was asked if he’d be willing to condemn US meddling, Almagro said it was unnecessary.

"Today, I don't see this interference," says Almagro.

Source: Al Jazeera News