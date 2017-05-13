We debate press freedoms and the number of executions in the country.

Iran has recently witnessed a record number of executions.

In 2016 alone, Iran may have executed more than 400 people - second only to China, according to human rights groups.

So does President Hassan Rouhani have the power to stop these executions?

In this web extra, editor of IranWire Maziar Bahari and Iranian academic Mohammad Marandi debate allegations of human rights abuse in Iran, and power dynamics at play.

