In this web extra special, we ask OAS chief Luis Almagro and a panel of Latin America political commentators.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Latin America witnessed a surge of left-wing leaders that rose to power. In recent years, some of these leaders have lost power, and others are struggling.

Is the so-called Pink Tide finally over? Is it the end of a normal political cycle? Are we witnessing a shift in political ideology?

In this web extra, we ask Organization of American States (OAS) secretary general Luis Almagro, and separately, Venezuelan-American journalist Eva Golinger and University of Albany professor Gabriel Hetland weigh in with their views.

Source: Al Jazeera News