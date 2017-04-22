Scottie Nell Hughes, once called "the world's most loyal Trump supporter", defends his first 100 days.

From China to NATO to pledges of non-interventionism, US president Donald Trump seems to have done an about-face on many of his policy positions during the campaign.

In the case of Syria, Trump, who once urged then-President Barack Obama to not get involved, launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase.

But why the sudden shift?

"This is showing the world there's a new sheriff in town, and this pacified form of foreign policy for the last eight years under Barack Obama is no more," says Scottie Nell Hughes, author of Roar: The New Conservative Woman Speaks Out. "He's actually getting ahead of the game and sending the message [of peace through strength]."

In this interview, former Trump campaign surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes defends his first 100 days.

