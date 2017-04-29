"I don't see what's the problem," Israeli diplomat Dani Dayan says on Israel's new law banning foreign boycotters.

In March, Israel passed a law barring any foreign national who supports or calls for any type of boycott of Israel from entering the country.

Can Israel reconcile being a so-called defender of liberal values, yet curb free speech?

In this web extra, Israel's consul general in New York, Dani Dayan, explains why he believes there is nothing wrong with banning boycotters from entering the country.

Source: Al Jazeera News